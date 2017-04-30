Registering Open Generics in ASPNET Core Dependency Injection
Date Published: 30 April 2017
If you have a generic interface and implementation that you want to configure for dependency injection in ASP.NET Core startup, there is a simple way to do so. If you only use the generic methods for adding services, such as:
services.AddScoped<IImageService,ImageService>();
then you will not find a way to do it. You can’t do this:
// does not work
services.AddScoped<IGenericRepository<T>,EFRepository<T>>();
Instead, you need to use the non-generic overload of the
Add[Lifetime] method, and use the
typeof keyword to specify your open generic interface and implementation. Here’s an example:
// this works
services.AddScoped(typeof(IGenericRepository<>), typeof(EFGenericRepository<>));
