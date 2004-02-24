Outlook 2003 Calendar Living In The Past

Date Published: 24 February 2004

There’s probably a way to fix this – I’m hoping someone will tell me.

I have Outlook 2003. I have the calendar set up to default to Month view. However, it seems to always want to show me a lot of stuff in the past. It might just be that it is showing me the whole current month, but halfway through the month I really don’t care about the first half of the month, I’m much more concerned with the first half of the next month. Is there any setting that will have it show “this week and the next 4 weeks” for the Month view? Or some kind of custom view that it will remember?