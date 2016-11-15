Now Shipping 2017 Software Craftsmanship Calendars

Date Published: 15 November 2016

DevIQ‘s annual software craftsmanship wall calendar’s 2017 edition has arrived from the printer and is shipping now. If you didn’t back the Kickstarter campaign, you can still order one while supplies last from store.deviq.com. You can also pick up adigital image pack (available December 2016), suitable for PowerPoint presentations and desktop backgrounds. If you’re not familiar with the idea of the calendar, it highlights 12 different programming principles, practices, and patterns (or anti-patterns), showing an interesting or humorous real-world visualization of the topic. There’s a bunch more info on the Kickstarter page, or you can listen to us talk about it with Carl and Richard on DotNetRocks(or last year’s calendar discussion).

This is our 6th calendar, and is a “Greatest Hits” edition, featuring many of the best images and topics from past years. There’s some original content as well, so even if you’re one of the lucky few who’ve purchased all five previous editions, we’ve got you covered. When you get yours, please post a picture and send us a link (mention @deviq on twitter). We love seeing others’ office spaces, team rooms, etc. decorated with these reminders to do awesome work. Hope you enjoy this year’s calendar!