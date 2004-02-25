I love InfoPath, but it doesn't use .NET… until now

Date Published: 25 February 2004

I love InfoPath, but it doesn't use .NET… until now

Check it out — the InfoPath 2003 Toolkit for VS.NET was released a few days ago. My biggest gripe about InfoPath is that it relies on VBScript/JavaScript and ADO for its customization (e.g. anything outside the norm you want it to do). Well, according to the download page, the new toolkit:

provides integration features and documentation that enable you to use Visual Studio .NET to create, debug, and build InfoPath projects that use Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET managed code.

Nice! However, it also requires InfoPath 2003 Service Pack 1 or later, which you can get here. Apparently it’s a preview of some of the fixes that will be in the Officie 2003 Service Pack 1. I’ll definitely be playing with these soon – InfoPath rules for user experience when it comes to data entry (one person, lots of data) or data collection (many people, some standard data) scenarios.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020