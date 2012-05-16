Common Design Patterns Presentations
Date Published: 16 May 2012
This month I presented on Common Design Patterns at two regional events. I’ve given this talk a few times before, and it continues to evolve. The first one was on 4 May atStir Trek, as a replacement talk for a cancellation. I only had about 24 hours’ notice so I didn’t spend much time updating the talk, and in fact I had to rip out a bunch of stuff that was specific to the last event I gave it at or outdated information, so visually the slides at Stir Trek weren’t what I would consider up to par. The second time I presented was last night atMIGANGin Michigan, and I had a chance to give the slides a bit more love and choose some appropriate imagery to support the concepts. You can view the slides from the presentation (the second one) here:
Common design patterns (migang 16 May 2012)
View more presentations from Steven Smith.
The presentation’s demo code is actually a fork of the MVC Music Store sample available on CodePlex. You can download it as a zip or via Mercurial from the MvcMusicStoreRepositoryPattern fork here.
I did realize after talking to a couple of attendees last night that at one point I mentioned that the Design Patterns book was by Fowler. I meant Gang of Four. If you’re looking for good books on the patterns I discussed, and others, here are some good ones:
- Design Patterns – reference by Gang of Four
- Head First Design Patterns – great learning book, highly recommended
- Patterns of Enterprise Application Architecture – more patterns for use in enterprise applications by Fowler
- Domain Driven Design – builds on and introduces additional patterns
- Refactoring – reference by Fowler
- Working Effectively with Legacy Code – in my opinion this shows better how, when, and why to refactor code than Refactoring does
And of course if you want to learn Design Patterns and the Principles of Object Oriented Design that they follow, you’ll find great Pluralsight courses on these topics.
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.