ASP.NET Cookbook 28 February 2003


The ASP.NET Cookbook is finally 100% complete and submitted to the publisher, SAMS (as of 2/26/03). This has been quite an undertaking, and…

Blogs R Kewl 18 February 2003


I just thought I’d write something quick to tell Scott Watermasysk that he has a pretty cool thing going here with these blogs. Having thus…

MVP Summit Aftermath 16 February 2003


I had a good time at the MVP Summit last week; it was my first. I have some pictures to upload but they’re still on my camera at the moment…

Regular Expressions 06 February 2003


Regular expressions are very powerful, and are one of my favorite tools to use because they are so flexible and they can be used regardless…

First Post! 05 February 2003


This would be my obligatory first post to Scottw’s awesome new DotNetWebLogs site! I hope to return and add more content once I finish up my…

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

