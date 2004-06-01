Latest Articles

CTT Schedule 02 June 2004


Things are moving along slowly but surely. We had Monday off for Memorial Day, then yesterday pretty much all we did was go over some land…

Bummed I missed TechEd 01 June 2004


Dave Sussman's pictures reminded me today how much I really wish I'd been at TechEd last week. Hopefully I'll make it next year. So far in…

In-Processing 26 May 2004


I managed to find a place to use the Internet at the Education Center on post. I'll try to post something every few days while I'm here. I…

More IRR Callup Info 20 May 2004


Michelle writes a bit about the current, supposedly not involuntary, callup, here. An interesting set of comments can be found on…

Last Minute Business 19 May 2004


Things have been getting increasingly stressful at the Smith house of late. This week we're getting ready to close on a house we're buying…

Back In Uniform 12 May 2004


So, we got my uniforms out of storage last week and so today I finally went through the bins and found my old uniforms. Tried one on, and…

