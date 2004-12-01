Latest Articles

What's a Blog? 01 December 2004


If you’re asking this question, or wondering what B-L-O-G could possibly stand for, you’re not alone. Blog was the #1 most looked up word in…

Happy Thanksgiving 25 November 2004


Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Our Thanksgiving dinner here was actually pretty good. The task force chain of command served dinner for…

Iraq Laptop Tips 20 November 2004


Here's some advice for those bringing laptops, gleaned from other soldiers here: 1) Bring extra batteries -- they're worth the $100 they…

Bright Lights, Big City 18 November 2004


As I said in my last post, I recently went back to FOB Caldwell for a quick trip. The trip there and back was uneventful, gladly. Not having…

