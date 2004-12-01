If you’re asking this question, or wondering what B-L-O-G could possibly stand for, you’re not alone. Blog was the #1 most looked up word in…
One thing that has bugged me ever since I first saw it is the use of the flag patch on Army uniforms. I'm not against having the patch…
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Our Thanksgiving dinner here was actually pretty good. The task force chain of command served dinner for…
A few days ago I got a very nice care package from the Microsoft XBox team, sent to me and my platoon here in Iraq. I posted some pictures…
A few days ago, a very large, insured box arrived for me. It was from the XBox team at Microsoft, who got my address from some friends of…
Here's the low down on money, phones, and Internet here at FOB Bernstein (Caldwell is not much different except you can go to finance any…
Here's some advice for those bringing laptops, gleaned from other soldiers here: 1) Bring extra batteries -- they're worth the $100 they…
As I said in my last post, I recently went back to FOB Caldwell for a quick trip. The trip there and back was uneventful, gladly. Not having…
Earlier this week, for a few nights in a row, it was thanksgiving dinner time at FOB Bernstein. They had turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed…
Here's some terms you'll need to know if you're going to be coming to Iraq soon (at least for US Army folks). One term that's frowned up on…
