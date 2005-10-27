Latest Articles

New Site: DotNetSlackers 10 October 2005


A new site I’m using to push me updates of interesting blogs is DotNetSlackers.com. Sign up for their mail service, and you’ll get a single…

Keep Reading →

Cool Features in VBNext 04 October 2005


I was a VB developer for several years (VB5/6) before .NET came on the scene, and I started doing most of my work in C# (though I still can…

Keep Reading →

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020