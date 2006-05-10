Beginning AJAX Book – Tech Edit Complete

Date Published: 10 May 2006

As of today I’m officially done tech editing Beginning AJAX, a book coming soon from Wiley publishing. Amazon has a page for the book (pre-production) here. The book includes information on writing your own AJAX framework, using several existing free AJAX libraries, and working with Microsoft’s ATLAS framework. It still has a few more steps to go through before it hits the presses but you should expect to see it in the next 2-3 months, I’d guess (Amazon says August 28, 2006).