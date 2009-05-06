Azure Developer Contest

Date Published: 06 May 2009

If you’re into cloud computing, you should check out the new CloudApp(): Azure Services Platform Developer Contest. You can learn more about it at newCloudApp.com. The contest opened up on May 4th and submissions are due by 18 June 2009. Winners will be chosen and announced by the end of June. The contest is US-based and includes categories for .NET applications, PHP applications (PHP is supported on Azure), and a Community Winner. Prizes include up to $5,000 cash (Visa gift card) as well as being featured on Azure.com and Channel 9. You can also follow the contest on twitter at #newCloudApp.

Have fun and good luck!