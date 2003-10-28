ASP.NET Whidbey Discussion Lists Launched

Date Published: 28 October 2003

AspAdvice.com now has about a dozen lists set up for the discussion of ASP.NET Whidbey. If you’ve got the PDC bits, this is a great place to look for help if you get stuck with something. Many of the members of these lists will be folks who have had access to the bits for some time and of course Microsoft employees themselves. You’ll find the full list of signups here:

AspAdvice Whidbey Lists (http://aspadvice.com/category.aspx?c=30)