ASP.NET Whidbey Discussion Lists Launched

Date Published: 28 October 2003

ASP.NET Whidbey Discussion Lists Launched

AspAdvice.com now has about a dozen lists set up for the discussion of ASP.NET Whidbey. If you’ve got the PDC bits, this is a great place to look for help if you get stuck with something. Many of the members of these lists will be folks who have had access to the bits for some time and of course Microsoft employees themselves. You’ll find the full list of signups here:

AspAdvice Whidbey Lists (http://aspadvice.com/category.aspx?c=30)

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020