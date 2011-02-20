ASP.NET Tips and Tricks on dnrTV

Date Published: 20 February 2011

I recently did a show with Carl Franklin on ASP.NET Tips and Tricks, recorded for dnrTV.com. In it, I go through a bunch of ASP.NET tips, from the oldies but goodies like Tracing and Caching, to some new ones like optimizing the performance of your ASP.NET MVC 3 applications. The samples from the presentation are available for download here.