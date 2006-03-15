Annoying Visual Studio Add Existing Project Behavior Solved

Using Visual Studio 2005, I set up a new solution the other day with a bunch of projects. The folder structure looks something like this:

/Solution
/Solution/Project1
/Solution/Project2
/Solution/Project3

However, one of the projects was originally in another folder under My Documents/Other Projects/Project4 let’s say. I don’t recall if I originally added it from this location and then removed it, moved it, and re-added it, or if I simply added it from /Solution/Project4 to begin with, but every time I would exit and resume Visual Studio 2005, it would using the old location for the project (e.g. My Documents/Other Projects/Project4/Project4.csproj).

I tried everything to get this to stop. I hand edited the .sln file, where there were some references to /Other Projects/. The behavior remained. I renamed /Other Projects/Project4 to something else, and all that did for me was generate errors like:

“The project file ‘[oldpath]’ has been moved, renamed, or is not on your computer.”

I figured out I could get the newpath version (/Solution/Project4/Project4.csproj) to work if I renamed it to something else (Project4a.csproj), added it to the solution, and then I could rename it back. Then I’d be good to go. Until I quit VS. Upon reloading, the project would come up gray and unavailable and the same error message:

“The project file ‘[oldpath]’ has been moved, renamed, or is not on your computer.”

would be back.

I searched all files below /Solution for any reference to the path /Other Projects/ and found none that were anywhere outside of code source files. The one file I couldn’t view easily because it wasn’t plain text was the Solution.suo file. Finally I decided it just had to be the .suo file, so I renamed it to .suo.bak and tried opening my solution again.

It worked no problem. Close VS. A new .suo file is created (which stores the state you left the solution in, when it’s not trying to outguess which project files you actually want in your solution). Re-open VS, it still works. Conclusion – the old .suo file got hosed up somewhere along the line. Hopefully this will help somebody else who encounters this issue, since Google was basically zero help for me.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

