And You Thought Waterfall Software Development Process Was Dead
Date Published: 01 February 2006
Help bring back the Waterfall Software Development Process! Attend Waterfall 2006 this year, being held April 1st in Niagara Falls, NY.
Check out the conference website for a detailed listing of sessions, including these:
and more!
