AJAX Controls – Dart's LiveControls Reviewed

Date Published: 04 August 2005

AJAX Controls – Dart's LiveControls Reviewed

I’ve had a chance to work with Dart’s suite of AJAX-style

LiveControls, and posted a review up on AspAlliance.com. If you’re interested

in adding AJAX capabilities to your ASP.NET applications, but don’t want to have

to write a lot of code (especially client-side code), I highly recommend you

take a look at these controls.

Review – Dart PowerWEB

LiveControls

Steve Smith

