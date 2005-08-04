AJAX Controls – Dart's LiveControls Reviewed
Date Published: 04 August 2005
I’ve had a chance to work with Dart’s suite of AJAX-style
LiveControls, and posted a review up on AspAlliance.com. If you’re interested
in adding AJAX capabilities to your ASP.NET applications, but don’t want to have
to write a lot of code (especially client-side code), I highly recommend you
take a look at these controls.
