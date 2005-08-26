More on SQL Server Query Notifications
Date Published: 26 August 2005
I found this post by Rushi Desai on Invalidating cached result sets using SQL Server Query Notification. It’s from March so it’s a bit out of date, but it has some working ASP.NET sample code (well, working in Beta 2, I presume, but pretty close for RTM).
