Whidbey Beta 2 (ASP.NET 2.0) Goes Live
Date Published: 17 April 2005
Big news! ASP.NET Beta 2 is now live! You can view the Go Live license here:
http://lab.msdn.microsoft.com/vs2005/golive/license/default.aspx
The ASP.NET Quickstart tutorials have been completely updated for this release as well. View thousands of samples here:
http://beta.aspalliance.com/Quickstart/
As part of this release, there are several new starter kit applications. They include a Personal Web Site Starter Kit, a Club Site Starter Kit, and a Time Tracker Starter Kit. Read more about them here:
http://lab.msdn.microsoft.com/express/vwd/starterkit/default.aspx
You can read more about these updates here:
Discuss ASP.NET 2.0 and get your questions answered on AspAdvice:
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.