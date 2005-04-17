Whidbey Beta 2 (ASP.NET 2.0) Goes Live

Date Published: 17 April 2005

Big news! ASP.NET Beta 2 is now live! You can view the Go Live license here:

http://lab.msdn.microsoft.com/vs2005/golive/license/default.aspx

The ASP.NET Quickstart tutorials have been completely updated for this release as well. View thousands of samples here:

http://beta.aspalliance.com/Quickstart/

As part of this release, there are several new starter kit applications. They include a Personal Web Site Starter Kit, a Club Site Starter Kit, and a Time Tracker Starter Kit. Read more about them here:

http://lab.msdn.microsoft.com/express/vwd/starterkit/default.aspx

You can read more about these updates here:

http://msdn.microsoft.com/

Discuss ASP.NET 2.0 and get your questions answered on AspAdvice:

http://aspadvice.com/category.aspx?c=30