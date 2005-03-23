Upcoming Speaking Engagements

Date Published: 23 March 2005

I missed ASP.NET Connections this week, but I have been slowly getting back into my speaking and training schedule. I have two INETA engagements coming up in the next couple months:

28 April 2005

.NET Developers Group in Central Ohio

Topic: Caching Best Practices in ASP.NET

6pm at Microsoft Polaris Building

12 May 2005

Greater Charleston .NET User GroupTopic: Caching Best Practices in ASP.NET

6pm at Blackbaud

For both of these topics I intend to discuss: