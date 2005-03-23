Speaking at Fall ASP.NET Connections

Date Published: 23 March 2005

I found out a few days ago that I’ll be speaking at the Fall ASP.NET Connections show. I didn’t make it to last Fall’s, which I was also scheduled to speak at, which really depressed me. It was going to be my first time in Vegas, and my birthday. But it looks like perhaps I’ll still get my chance, since it’s still in Vegas, and it’s once again spanning my birthday.

You can view the full list of speakers and sessions for the show on its website.

My sessions are:

Caching Features in ASP.NET 2.0 with SQL Server 2005

Unit Testing and Build Management in .NET Applications (Part 1 — .NET 1.1)

Unit Testing and Build Management in .NET Applications (Part 2 — .NET 2.0)