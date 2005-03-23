Speaking at Fall ASP.NET Connections
Date Published: 23 March 2005
I found out a few days ago that I’ll be speaking at the Fall ASP.NET Connections show. I didn’t make it to last Fall’s, which I was also scheduled to speak at, which really depressed me. It was going to be my first time in Vegas, and my birthday. But it looks like perhaps I’ll still get my chance, since it’s still in Vegas, and it’s once again spanning my birthday.
You can view the full list of speakers and sessions for the show on its website.
My sessions are:
- Caching Features in ASP.NET 2.0 with SQL Server 2005
- Unit Testing and Build Management in .NET Applications (Part 1 — .NET 1.1)
- Unit Testing and Build Management in .NET Applications (Part 2 — .NET 2.0)
Hopefully Whidbey will RTM before the show. If anybody reading this is interested, I may share some of my presentation materials with my half dozen blog subscribers to get some feedback before the show. Comment if you would care, otherwise I’ll stick to my usual technique of
just making stuff up and faking my way through demosworking endlessly with no feedback to try to ensure everything is perfect.
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.